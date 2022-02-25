Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.17. 648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.