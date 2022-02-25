Mizuho Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $130.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COUP. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $355.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.38.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.