MML Investors Services LLC Buys 772 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $269.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.05 and a 200-day moving average of $318.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

