MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter.

EWC opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

