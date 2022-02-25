MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 978,330 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 181,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 288,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

