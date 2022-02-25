Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 5.8%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.06 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.17). Approximately 479,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 893,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of £10.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.32.

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

