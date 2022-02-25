Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

MOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $520.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

