ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.82. ModivCare reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

MODV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

MODV traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,294. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.68.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.