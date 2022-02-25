Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $1,590,865.44 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 740,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.