Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

