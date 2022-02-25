Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.59

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $78.97, with a volume of 5428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

