monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $146.51 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $121.96 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

