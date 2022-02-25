MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.98 and a 200-day moving average of $463.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

