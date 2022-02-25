Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $4.22 on Friday, hitting $84.57. 5,836,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,491. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,662,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

