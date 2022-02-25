Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Montage Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

