Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Shares Up 1.2%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 14,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 28,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

