Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 680,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428,994. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

