Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 426,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

