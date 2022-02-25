Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. 159,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,864,907. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

