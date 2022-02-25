Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $10.10 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

APAM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.59%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

