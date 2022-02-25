Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 295,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Western Midstream Partners worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WES. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

WES stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

