Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $31.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

RF stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

