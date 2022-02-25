Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Vail Resorts worth $39,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,979,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 691.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 146,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5,081.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $262.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.12 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

