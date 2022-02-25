Morgan Stanley Has $43.06 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $43,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after buying an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after buying an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 452,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

