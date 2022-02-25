Morgan Stanley Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
