Morgan Stanley Lowers Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to CHF 135

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 165,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

