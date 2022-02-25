Morgan Stanley Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $60.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,801,000 after purchasing an additional 310,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

