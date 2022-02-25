Morgan Stanley Sells 12,557 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $40,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock worth $8,299,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.