Morgan Stanley Sells 20,301 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Hubbell worth $41,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

