MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.43

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $909.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

