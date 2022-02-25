Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 4,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 23,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, reduced their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter worth about $180,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorsport Games by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

