MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Lessened by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,652 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 30,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,073. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

