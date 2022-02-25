MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director John T. Ryan III Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MSA Safety stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

