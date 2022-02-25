MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MSA opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $39,665,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $3,846,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

