Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $35,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

