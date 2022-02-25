MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.90

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 20,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.10.
MySale Group Company Profile (LON:MYSL)
