N-able (NYSE:NABL) Issues Earnings Results

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NABL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 14,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,479. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

