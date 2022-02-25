NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.02. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 22,076 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

