Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 417,793 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.18% of Natera worth $124,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NTRA opened at $65.23 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.