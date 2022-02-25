Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTRA. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

