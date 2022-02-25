National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $44.63 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

