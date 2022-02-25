National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 694 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after acquiring an additional 325,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.