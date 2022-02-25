National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

BSJM opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

