National Asset Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $390,228,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $226,273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 204.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,905,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,996,000 after buying an additional 1,280,248 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,817 shares of company stock valued at $17,296,456 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

