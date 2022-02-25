National Asset Management Inc. Has $739,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $75.59 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

