National Asset Management Inc. Has $779,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.