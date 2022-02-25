National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $129.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

