National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,916,000 after purchasing an additional 104,636 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 480,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $74.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

