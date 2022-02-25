National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $42.94 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

