National Pension Service Acquires 6,485 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $907,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $987,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

TRV stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

