National Pension Service Has $46.75 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $46,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 204.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

